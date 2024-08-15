HC Wainwright Downgrades Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC) to Hold

Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at HC Wainwright from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Revance Therapeutics in a report on Friday, August 9th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Revance Therapeutics from $11.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Revance Therapeutics from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Revance Therapeutics from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Revance Therapeutics in a research note on Monday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Revance Therapeutics has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.89.

Shares of NASDAQ RVNC opened at $6.58 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $689.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.81 and a beta of 0.98. Revance Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $2.30 and a 52-week high of $19.88.

Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $65.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.80) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Revance Therapeutics will post -1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Integral Health Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Revance Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,285,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 52.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 22,167 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 7,628 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 90.1% in the 2nd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 139,079 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 65,919 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd boosted its holdings in Revance Therapeutics by 27.9% in the second quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 69,926 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 15,267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in Revance Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.70% of the company’s stock.

Revance Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of neuromodulators for various aesthetic and therapeutic indications in the United States and internationally. The company’s lead drug candidate is DAXXIFY (DaxibotulinumtoxinA-lanm) for injection for the treatment of glabellar lines and cervical dystonia; has completed phase II clinical trials to treat upper facial lines, moderate or severe dynamic forehead lines, and moderate or severe lateral canthal lines; and has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of adult upper limb spasticity and plantar fasciitis.

