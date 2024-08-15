HC Wainwright Raises Myomo (NYSEAMERICAN:MYO) Price Target to $7.50

Myomo (NYSEAMERICAN:MYO – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by HC Wainwright from $6.50 to $7.50 in a research note released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Myomo’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.01 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $0.05 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on MYO. Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on shares of Myomo from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of Myomo in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. They issued a buy rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock.

Myomo Stock Performance

NYSEAMERICAN:MYO opened at $3.80 on Monday. Myomo has a 52 week low of $0.50 and a 52 week high of $5.64. The company has a market cap of $109.52 million, a PE ratio of -14.07 and a beta of 1.56.

Myomo (NYSEAMERICAN:MYO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $7.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.30 million. Myomo had a negative net margin of 47.77% and a negative return on equity of 94.02%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Myomo will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Myomo

In related news, Director Thomas F. Kirk bought 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.50 per share, with a total value of $175,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 236,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $827,746.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Myomo

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. AIGH Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Myomo by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 2,917,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,367,000 after acquiring an additional 115,405 shares during the last quarter. Herr Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in Myomo by 72.9% during the 2nd quarter. Herr Investment Group LLC now owns 2,846,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,136,000 after buying an additional 1,200,244 shares in the last quarter. Rosalind Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Myomo by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rosalind Advisors Inc. now owns 2,664,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,555,000 after buying an additional 217,259 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Myomo by 537.9% during the 1st quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 602,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,971,000 after buying an additional 508,249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFG Advisors lifted its holdings in Myomo by 74.8% during the 1st quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 46,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 20,016 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.99% of the company’s stock.

About Myomo

Myomo, Inc, a wearable medical robotics company, designs, develops, and produces myoelectric orthotics for people with neuromuscular disorders in the United States, China, Germany, and internationally. The company offers MyoPro, a myoelectric-controlled upper limb brace or orthosis product used for supporting a patient's weak or paralyzed arm to enable and improve functional activities of daily living.

