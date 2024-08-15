Head to Head Contrast: Funding Circle (OTCMKTS:FDCHF) & Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL)

Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL – Get Free Report) and Funding Circle (OTCMKTS:FDCHF – Get Free Report) are both financial services companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation and risk.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

36.8% of Oaktree Specialty Lending shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% of Oaktree Specialty Lending shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Get Oaktree Specialty Lending alerts:

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Oaktree Specialty Lending and Funding Circle’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oaktree Specialty Lending $70.19 million 19.12 $117.33 million $1.34 12.31 Funding Circle N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Profitability

Oaktree Specialty Lending has higher revenue and earnings than Funding Circle.

This table compares Oaktree Specialty Lending and Funding Circle’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oaktree Specialty Lending 17.21% 11.98% 5.58% Funding Circle N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Oaktree Specialty Lending and Funding Circle, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Oaktree Specialty Lending 0 3 3 0 2.50 Funding Circle 0 0 0 0 N/A

Oaktree Specialty Lending presently has a consensus price target of $18.42, suggesting a potential upside of 11.68%. Given Oaktree Specialty Lending’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Oaktree Specialty Lending is more favorable than Funding Circle.

Summary

Oaktree Specialty Lending beats Funding Circle on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Oaktree Specialty Lending

(Get Free Report)

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation is a business development company. The fund specializing in investments in middle market, bridge financing, first and second lien debt financing, unsecured and mezzanine loan, mezzanine debt, senior and junior secured debt, expansions, sponsor-led acquisitions, preferred equity, and management buyouts in small and mid-sized companies. It seeks to invest in education services, business services, retail and consumer, healthcare, manufacturing, food and restaurants, construction and engineering. The firm also seeks investment in media, advertising sectors, software, IT services, pharmaceuticals, biotechnology, real estate management and development, chemicals, machinery, and internet and direct marketing retail sectors. It invests between $5 million to $75 million principally in the form of one-stop, first lien, and second lien debt investments, which may include an equity co-investment component in companies. The firm invest in companies having enterprise value between $20 million and $150 million and EBITDA between $3 million and $50 million. The fund has a hold size of up to $75 million and may underwrite transactions up to $100 million. It primarily invests in North America. The fund seeks to be a lead investor in its portfolio companies.

About Funding Circle

(Get Free Report)

Funding Circle Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online lending platforms in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. The company offers small business loans, recovery loan schemes, and business finance solutions to small enterprises. It also provides flexipay and flexipay card solutions. In addition, the company offers asset,vehicle, agricultural, and equipment finance services. It acts as a special purpose bankruptcy remote entity that issues loan payment dependent debt securities to accredited investors. Funding Circle Holdings plc was incorporated in 2010 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Receive News & Ratings for Oaktree Specialty Lending Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oaktree Specialty Lending and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.