Head-To-Head Contrast: Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTNP) versus Senti Biosciences (NASDAQ:SNTI)

Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTNP – Get Free Report) and Senti Biosciences (NASDAQ:SNTI – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability and risk.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

31.5% of Titan Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 25.7% of Senti Biosciences shares are owned by institutional investors. 24.9% of Titan Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 15.9% of Senti Biosciences shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Get Titan Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Profitability

This table compares Titan Pharmaceuticals and Senti Biosciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Titan Pharmaceuticals N/A -99.96% -77.58% Senti Biosciences N/A -79.71% -48.64%

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Titan Pharmaceuticals $180,000.00 27.81 -$5.57 million N/A N/A Senti Biosciences $942,000.00 105.40 -$71.06 million ($1.44) -1.51

This table compares Titan Pharmaceuticals and Senti Biosciences’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Titan Pharmaceuticals has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Senti Biosciences.

Volatility and Risk

Titan Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.17, suggesting that its share price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Senti Biosciences has a beta of 2.74, suggesting that its share price is 174% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Titan Pharmaceuticals and Senti Biosciences, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Titan Pharmaceuticals 0 0 0 0 N/A Senti Biosciences 0 0 0 0 N/A

Senti Biosciences has a consensus target price of $0.00, suggesting a potential downside of 100.00%.

Summary

Senti Biosciences beats Titan Pharmaceuticals on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Titan Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of chronic diseases in the United States and internationally. It develops products based on ProNeura, a proprietary long-term drug delivery platform. It also develops TP-2021 in combination with ProNeura technology for the treatment of chronic pruritus, a severe and debilitating condition defined as itching of the skin lasting longer than six weeks; and Nalmefene implant program for the prevention of opioid relapse following detoxification of patients suffering opioid use disorder. The company was founded in 1991 and is based in South San Francisco, California.

About Senti Biosciences

(Get Free Report)

Senti Biosciences, Inc. operates as a preclinical biotechnology company that develops next-generation cell and gene therapies engineered with its gene circuit platform technologies for various diseases. Its lead product candidates utilize allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor natural killer (CAR-NK) cells outfitted with its gene circuit technologies in various oncology indications. The company product candidates include SENTI-202, a Logic Gated OR+NOT off-the-shelf CAR-NK cell therapy designed to target and eliminate cancer cells while sparing the healthy bone marrow; and SENTI-301A for the treatment of hepatocellular carcinoma. It also develops SENTI-401, a Logic Gated off-the-shelf CAR-NK cell therapy designed to target and eliminate colorectal cancer/CRC cells. In addition, the company develops Tumor-Associated Antigen and Protective Antigen Paired Discovery Platform to select and validate NOT GATE antigen candidates and identify tumor-associated antigens in cancer cells. The company has a strategic collaboration with Celest Therapeutics (Shanghai) Co. Ltd for the clinical development of SENTI-301A to treat solid tumors. Senti Biosciences, Inc. was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Titan Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Titan Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.