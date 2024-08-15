Head-To-Head Review: Ayr Wellness (OTCMKTS:AYRWF) vs. Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII)

Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII – Get Free Report) and Ayr Wellness (OTCMKTS:AYRWF – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and valuation.

Volatility and Risk

Natural Alternatives International has a beta of 0.56, indicating that its stock price is 44% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ayr Wellness has a beta of 2.09, indicating that its stock price is 109% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Natural Alternatives International and Ayr Wellness’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Natural Alternatives International -2.75% -3.81% -2.19% Ayr Wellness -39.55% -17.27% -7.01%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Earnings & Valuation

32.4% of Natural Alternatives International shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.9% of Ayr Wellness shares are owned by institutional investors. 20.6% of Natural Alternatives International shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.1% of Ayr Wellness shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Natural Alternatives International and Ayr Wellness’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Natural Alternatives International $120.20 million 0.27 $2.52 million ($0.56) -9.30 Ayr Wellness $463.63 million 0.46 -$272.43 million ($2.11) -0.87

Natural Alternatives International has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Ayr Wellness. Natural Alternatives International is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Ayr Wellness, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Natural Alternatives International and Ayr Wellness, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Natural Alternatives International 0 0 0 0 N/A Ayr Wellness 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Natural Alternatives International beats Ayr Wellness on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Natural Alternatives International

Natural Alternatives International, Inc. engages in formulating, manufacturing, and marketing nutritional supplements in the United States, Europe, Australia, Asia, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Private-Label Contract Manufacturing, and Patent and Trademark Licensing. It offers private-label contract manufacturing services to companies that market and distribute vitamins, minerals, herbal, and other nutritional supplements, as well as other health care products. The company also provides strategic partnering services, such as customized product formulation, clinical study design and support, manufacturing, marketing support, international regulatory and label law compliance, international product registration, packaging in multiple formats and labeling design, scientific research, proprietary ingredients, customer-specific nutritional product formulation, product testing and evaluation, marketing management, packaging and delivery system design, regulatory review, and international product registration assistance. In addition, it sells beta-alanine ingredient under the CarnoSyn and SR CarnoSyn names. The company manufactures products in various forms, including capsules, tablets, chewable wafers, and powders. Its private-label contract manufacturing customers include companies that market nutritional supplements through direct sales marketing channels, direct to consumer e-commerce channels, and retail stores. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Carlsbad, California.

About Ayr Wellness

Ayr Wellness Inc. operates as a vertically-integrated multi-state cannabis operator that cultivates, manufactures, and retails cannabis products and branded cannabis packaged goods. It owns and operates a chain of cannabis retail stores under AYR, Liberty Health Sciences, and The Dispensary brand names. The company was formerly known as Ayr Strategies Inc. and changed its name to Ayr Wellness Inc. in February 2021. Ayr Wellness Inc. was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Miami, Florida.

