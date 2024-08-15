Head-To-Head Review: Mahanagar Telephone Nigam (OTCMKTS:MTENY) and Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN)

Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN – Get Free Report) and Mahanagar Telephone Nigam (OTCMKTS:MTENY – Get Free Report) are both small-cap utilities companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, valuation, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

62.0% of Shenandoah Telecommunications shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.4% of Shenandoah Telecommunications shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Get Shenandoah Telecommunications alerts:

Risk and Volatility

Shenandoah Telecommunications has a beta of 0.73, suggesting that its share price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mahanagar Telephone Nigam has a beta of 3.77, suggesting that its share price is 277% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Shenandoah Telecommunications 0 1 1 0 2.50 Mahanagar Telephone Nigam 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Shenandoah Telecommunications and Mahanagar Telephone Nigam, as provided by MarketBeat.

Shenandoah Telecommunications currently has a consensus target price of $25.00, suggesting a potential upside of 78.44%.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Shenandoah Telecommunications and Mahanagar Telephone Nigam’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Shenandoah Telecommunications $308.62 million 2.48 $8.04 million $4.33 3.24 Mahanagar Telephone Nigam $314.01 million 0.00 -$520.82 million N/A N/A

Shenandoah Telecommunications has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Mahanagar Telephone Nigam.

Profitability

This table compares Shenandoah Telecommunications and Mahanagar Telephone Nigam’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Shenandoah Telecommunications 68.81% -0.48% -0.28% Mahanagar Telephone Nigam N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Shenandoah Telecommunications beats Mahanagar Telephone Nigam on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Shenandoah Telecommunications

(Get Free Report)

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of broadband communication services and cell tower colocation space in the Mid-Atlantic portion of the United States. It operates in two segments, Broadband and Tower. The company Broadband segment offers broadband, video, and voice services to residential and commercial customers in Virginia, West Virginia, Maryland, Pennsylvania, and Kentucky through hybrid fiber coaxial cable under the Shentel brand; and fiber optic services under the Glo Fiber brand name. This segment also leases dark fiber and provides Ethernet and wavelength fiber optic services to enterprise and wholesale customers under the Glo Fiber Enterprise and Glo Fiber Wholesale brand names; and provides voice data and DSL telephone services. The Tower segment owns macro cellular towers and leases colocation space to the wireless communications providers. Shenandoah Telecommunications Company was founded in 1902 and is based in Edinburg, Virginia.

About Mahanagar Telephone Nigam

(Get Free Report)

Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunication services in India and Mauritius. It operates in two segments: Basic and Other Services; and Cellular Services. The company offers basic telephony, mobile, broadband, and other data services. It also provides cloud services, Wi-Fi solutions, e-governance projects, managed services, turnkey ICT solutions, GIS based services, capacity building and skill development services, etc.; and operates data centers. The company was founded in 1882 and is based in New Delhi, India.

Receive News & Ratings for Shenandoah Telecommunications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shenandoah Telecommunications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.