HeartBeam, Inc. (NASDAQ:BEATW) Short Interest Down 62.9% in July

HeartBeam, Inc. (NASDAQ:BEATW – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a decline of 62.9% from the July 15th total of 3,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
HeartBeam Trading Up 18.9 %
Shares of NASDAQ BEATW opened at $0.50 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.41. HeartBeam has a 12-month low of $0.09 and a 12-month high of $1.23.
About HeartBeam
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than HeartBeam
- What Are Trending Stocks? Trending Stocks Explained
- Conservative Portfolio: Strategies for Stability
- What Does a Stock Split Mean?
- Unlocking Growth: Why Arcos Dorados Belongs in Your Portfolio
- Industrial Products Stocks Investing
- Forget Robotaxis: Electric Air Taxis are the Next Big Investment
Receive News & Ratings for HeartBeam Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HeartBeam and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.