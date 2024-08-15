HeartBeam, Inc. (NASDAQ:BEATW) Short Interest Down 62.9% in July

HeartBeam, Inc. (NASDAQ:BEATW – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a decline of 62.9% from the July 15th total of 3,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

HeartBeam Trading Up 18.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ BEATW opened at $0.50 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.41. HeartBeam has a 12-month low of $0.09 and a 12-month high of $1.23.

About HeartBeam

HeartBeam, Inc, a medical technology company, primarily focuses on developing and commercializing ambulatory electrocardiogram solutions that enable the detection and monitoring of cardiac disease outside a healthcare facility setting. The company develops three-dimensional (3D)-vector electrocardiogram (ECG) platform for heart attack detection.

