Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRTG) CEO Acquires $42,950.00 in Stock

Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRTG – Get Free Report) CEO Ernie J. Garateix bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.59 per share, for a total transaction of $42,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,072,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,213,496.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
Heritage Insurance Stock Up 7.0 %
Shares of Heritage Insurance stock opened at $12.88 on Thursday. Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.28 and a 1 year high of $12.88. The company has a market cap of $394.59 million, a P/E ratio of 7.85 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.13.
Heritage Insurance (NYSE:HRTG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The insurance provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.23. Heritage Insurance had a net margin of 6.07% and a return on equity of 24.02%. The business had revenue of $203.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.81 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler upgraded Heritage Insurance from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $13.00 in a report on Friday, August 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Heritage Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Heritage Insurance from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.67.
Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial residential insurance products. The company offers personal residential insurance in Alabama, California, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Maryland, Massachusetts, Mississippi, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Rhode Island, South Carolina, and Virginia; commercial residential insurance for properties in Florida, New Jersey, and New York; and licensed in the state of Pennsylvania, as well as personal residential and wind-only property insurance.
