Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRTG) CEO Acquires $42,950.00 in Stock

Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRTG – Get Free Report) CEO Ernie J. Garateix bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.59 per share, for a total transaction of $42,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,072,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,213,496.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Heritage Insurance Stock Up 7.0 %

Shares of Heritage Insurance stock opened at $12.88 on Thursday. Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.28 and a 1 year high of $12.88. The company has a market cap of $394.59 million, a P/E ratio of 7.85 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.13.

Heritage Insurance (NYSE:HRTG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The insurance provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.23. Heritage Insurance had a net margin of 6.07% and a return on equity of 24.02%. The business had revenue of $203.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.81 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Heritage Insurance

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Heritage Insurance by 7.4% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,414,585 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $10,016,000 after buying an additional 96,923 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Heritage Insurance by 45.7% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 436,099 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,088,000 after purchasing an additional 136,800 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Heritage Insurance by 63.3% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 432,732 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,064,000 after purchasing an additional 167,819 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Heritage Insurance by 226.3% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 410,515 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,903,000 after purchasing an additional 284,710 shares during the period. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Heritage Insurance by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 372,076 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,426,000 after buying an additional 37,581 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.03% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler upgraded Heritage Insurance from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $13.00 in a report on Friday, August 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Heritage Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Heritage Insurance from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.67.

About Heritage Insurance

Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial residential insurance products. The company offers personal residential insurance in Alabama, California, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Maryland, Massachusetts, Mississippi, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Rhode Island, South Carolina, and Virginia; commercial residential insurance for properties in Florida, New Jersey, and New York; and licensed in the state of Pennsylvania, as well as personal residential and wind-only property insurance.

