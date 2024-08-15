Herman E. Bulls Buys 10,000 Shares of Fluence Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNC) Stock

Fluence Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNC – Get Free Report) Director Herman E. Bulls bought 10,000 shares of Fluence Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.81 per share, with a total value of $168,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 65,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,107,123.41. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Fluence Energy Stock Performance

Shares of FLNC traded up $0.82 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $17.44. 1,502,830 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,437,890. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.62 and a beta of 2.50. Fluence Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.74 and a 12 month high of $28.14.

Institutional Trading of Fluence Energy

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PARK CIRCLE Co bought a new position in shares of Fluence Energy in the second quarter worth $28,000. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new position in Fluence Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Fluence Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Fluence Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fluence Energy by 264.9% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 2,146 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.16% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Fluence Energy from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th. Guggenheim raised Fluence Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. Barclays reduced their target price on Fluence Energy from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 26th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Fluence Energy from $59.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Fluence Energy from $34.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.67.

Fluence Energy Company Profile

Fluence Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers energy storage products and solution, services, and artificial intelligence enabled software-as-a-service products for renewables and storage applications in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company sells energy storage products with integrated hardware, software, and digital intelligence.

