Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $21.08.
A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Argus upgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, June 7th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Barclays lifted their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HPE. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 73,005 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,240,000 after acquiring an additional 9,578 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 499,247 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,477,000 after buying an additional 104,030 shares in the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 72.8% in the fourth quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 37,335 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $634,000 after buying an additional 15,726 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the fourth quarter valued at $305,000. Finally, Kendall Capital Management raised its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 143,380 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,435,000 after buying an additional 25,455 shares in the last quarter. 80.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock opened at $17.78 on Thursday. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a one year low of $14.47 and a one year high of $22.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of $23.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $20.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.07.
Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 4th. The technology company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.03. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 8.49% and a net margin of 6.38%. The firm had revenue of $7.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.82 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 19th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 18th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s payout ratio is currently 37.96%.
Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.
