Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,420,000 shares, a growth of 36.5% from the July 15th total of 1,040,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 907,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days. Approximately 1.8% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Hexcel from $86.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Hexcel from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Hexcel from $88.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Hexcel from $73.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Hexcel from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $76.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hexcel presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.14.

Shares of HXL traded up $0.62 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $62.72. The stock had a trading volume of 472,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 927,786. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.02. The company has a market cap of $5.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.09, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.28. Hexcel has a 1-year low of $58.81 and a 1-year high of $77.09.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The aerospace company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $500.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $484.26 million. Hexcel had a return on equity of 9.55% and a net margin of 5.78%. Hexcel’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Hexcel will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 2nd were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 2nd. Hexcel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.28%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cetera Trust Company N.A purchased a new position in shares of Hexcel in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Hexcel in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hexcel during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hexcel during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Hexcel by 44.6% during the first quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 723 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.47% of the company’s stock.

Hexcel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets carbon fibers, structural reinforcements, honeycomb structures, resins, and composite materials and parts for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial applications. It operates through two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products.

