HilleVax, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLVX) Short Interest Update

HilleVax, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLVX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,620,000 shares, a growth of 32.8% from the July 15th total of 1,220,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,030,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days. Approximately 9.7% of the company’s stock are short sold.

HilleVax Stock Performance

HLVX stock traded up $0.13 on Thursday, hitting $1.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 602,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 514,384. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.15. HilleVax has a 1 year low of $1.55 and a 1 year high of $20.22. The stock has a market cap of $90.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.55 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 10.92, a quick ratio of 10.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

HilleVax (NASDAQ:HLVX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by ($0.10). Equities analysts predict that HilleVax will post -2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at HilleVax

Institutional Trading of HilleVax

In related news, Director Aditya Kohli sold 6,000 shares of HilleVax stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.73, for a total value of $88,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 764,878 shares in the company, valued at $11,266,652.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 71.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Catalys Pacific LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HilleVax in the 4th quarter worth $21,009,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of HilleVax by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,846,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,635,000 after acquiring an additional 71,938 shares during the period. abrdn plc purchased a new position in shares of HilleVax in the 4th quarter valued at about $433,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of HilleVax in the 4th quarter valued at about $139,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of HilleVax by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 38,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $613,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.42% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink downgraded shares of HilleVax from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Leerink Partnrs downgraded shares of HilleVax from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $5.00 price objective (down previously from $24.00) on shares of HilleVax in a research report on Monday, July 8th. HC Wainwright restated a “neutral” rating and set a $2.00 price objective on shares of HilleVax in a research report on Monday. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded shares of HilleVax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, HilleVax currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.20.

HilleVax Company Profile

HilleVax, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel vaccines in the United States. It develops HIL-214, a virus-like particle-based vaccine candidate for the prevention of moderate-to-severe acute gastroenteritis caused by norovirus infection. The company was formerly known as MokshaCo, Inc and changed its name to HilleVax, Inc in February 2021.

