Holdings Ilwaddi Buys 31,393 Shares of AlTi Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTI) Stock

AlTi Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTI – Get Free Report) major shareholder Holdings Ilwaddi purchased 31,393 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.05 per share, for a total transaction of $127,141.65. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 18,094,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,284,636.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Holdings Ilwaddi also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 13th, Holdings Ilwaddi purchased 27,515 shares of AlTi Global stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.79 per share, for a total transaction of $104,281.85.

On Thursday, June 6th, Holdings Ilwaddi purchased 20,000 shares of AlTi Global stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.72 per share, for a total transaction of $94,400.00.

On Tuesday, June 4th, Holdings Ilwaddi purchased 20,000 shares of AlTi Global stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.99 per share, for a total transaction of $99,800.00.

AlTi Global stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $3.97. 186,423 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 142,892. The company has a market cap of $476.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.14 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. AlTi Global, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.56 and a 12-month high of $9.22.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in AlTi Global during the second quarter valued at $76,000. AlTi Global Inc. increased its position in AlTi Global by 1.5% during the second quarter. AlTi Global Inc. now owns 772,186 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,023,000 after acquiring an additional 11,216 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new position in AlTi Global during the second quarter valued at $214,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in AlTi Global by 109.2% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 37,443 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 19,547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in AlTi Global by 89.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 106,440 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $555,000 after acquiring an additional 50,379 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.57% of the company’s stock.

AlTi Global, Inc provides wealth and asset management services individuals, families, foundations, and institutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Wealth Management and Strategic Alternatives. The company offers discretionary investment management, non-discretionary investment advisory, and investment management and advisory services.

