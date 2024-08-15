Holdings Ilwaddi Buys 31,393 Shares of AlTi Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTI) Stock

AlTi Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTI – Get Free Report) major shareholder Holdings Ilwaddi purchased 31,393 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.05 per share, for a total transaction of $127,141.65. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 18,094,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,284,636.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Holdings Ilwaddi also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, August 13th, Holdings Ilwaddi purchased 27,515 shares of AlTi Global stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.79 per share, for a total transaction of $104,281.85.
- On Thursday, June 6th, Holdings Ilwaddi purchased 20,000 shares of AlTi Global stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.72 per share, for a total transaction of $94,400.00.
- On Tuesday, June 4th, Holdings Ilwaddi purchased 20,000 shares of AlTi Global stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.99 per share, for a total transaction of $99,800.00.
AlTi Global Price Performance
AlTi Global stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $3.97. 186,423 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 142,892. The company has a market cap of $476.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.14 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. AlTi Global, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.56 and a 12-month high of $9.22.
AlTi Global Company Profile
AlTi Global, Inc provides wealth and asset management services individuals, families, foundations, and institutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Wealth Management and Strategic Alternatives. The company offers discretionary investment management, non-discretionary investment advisory, and investment management and advisory services.
