Home Depot (NYSE:HD) Stock Price Up 1.2% After Analyst Upgrade

The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 1.2% on Thursday after UBS Group raised their price target on the stock from $400.00 to $425.00. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. Home Depot traded as high as $365.41 and last traded at $360.00. 1,007,680 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 3,418,026 shares. The stock had previously closed at $355.66.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $426.00 target price for the company. HSBC dropped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $323.00 to $318.00 and set a “reduce” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $415.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Home Depot from $425.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Home Depot currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $384.00.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Home Depot

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Home Depot

Home Depot Trading Up 1.4 %

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 14,765,587 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $5,117,016,000 after acquiring an additional 992,444 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Home Depot by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,217,777 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,540,197,000 after purchasing an additional 347,614 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth about $4,311,070,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Home Depot by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,802,085 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,050,363,000 after buying an additional 195,670 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 15.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,437,805 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,853,143,000 after buying an additional 971,833 shares in the last quarter. 70.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $349.46 and a 200 day moving average of $353.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $357.77 billion, a PE ratio of 24.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.11, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.59 by $0.08. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 1,056.67%. The business had revenue of $43.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.57 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.65 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.28 EPS for the current year.

About Home Depot

(Get Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.