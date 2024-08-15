Home Depot (NYSE:HD) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 14.510-14.810 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 15.200. The company issued revenue guidance of $156.5 billion-$158.0 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $158.6 billion.
HD stock opened at $355.55 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $349.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $353.16. Home Depot has a 12-month low of $274.26 and a 12-month high of $396.87. The firm has a market cap of $352.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.85, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.11.
Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.59 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $43.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.57 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 1,056.67%. Home Depot’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.65 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Home Depot will post 15.28 earnings per share for the current year.
About Home Depot
The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.
