Home Depot (NYSE:HD) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 14.510-14.810 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 15.200. The company issued revenue guidance of $156.5 billion-$158.0 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $158.6 billion.

HD stock opened at $355.55 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $349.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $353.16. Home Depot has a 12-month low of $274.26 and a 12-month high of $396.87. The firm has a market cap of $352.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.85, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.11.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.59 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $43.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.57 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 1,056.67%. Home Depot’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.65 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Home Depot will post 15.28 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup dropped their target price on Home Depot from $415.00 to $395.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. They set a buy rating and a $426.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $415.00 to $400.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $425.00 to $400.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Home Depot from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Home Depot presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $384.00.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

