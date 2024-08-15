H&R Block (NYSE:HRB) Releases FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 5.150-5.350 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 4.680. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.7 billion-$3.8 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.7 billion. H&R Block also updated its FY25 guidance to $5.15-5.35 EPS.

H&R Block Trading Up 1.0 %

NYSE HRB traded up $0.57 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $57.49. 1,407,071 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,070,739. H&R Block has a 52 week low of $36.33 and a 52 week high of $58.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $54.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.54.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HRB has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded H&R Block from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Barrington Research reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of H&R Block in a research report on Wednesday.

Insider Activity at H&R Block

In other H&R Block news, CEO Jeffrey J. Jones II sold 44,975 shares of H&R Block stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.55, for a total value of $2,453,386.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 712,386 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,860,656.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

H&R Block Company Profile

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation and do-it-yourself (DIY) tax return preparation services and products to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. It offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or its franchisees.

