H&R Block (NYSE:HRB) Updates FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 5.150-5.350 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 4.680. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.7 billion-$3.8 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.7 billion. H&R Block also updated its FY25 guidance to $5.15-5.35 EPS.

H&R Block Stock Up 1.0 %

HRB traded up $0.57 during trading on Thursday, hitting $57.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,480,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,071,209. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.54. The firm has a market cap of $8.02 billion, a PE ratio of 13.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.68. H&R Block has a one year low of $36.33 and a one year high of $58.63.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HRB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barrington Research reiterated an outperform rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of H&R Block in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised H&R Block from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other H&R Block news, CEO Jeffrey J. Jones II sold 44,975 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.55, for a total transaction of $2,453,386.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 712,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,860,656.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

H&R Block Company Profile

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation and do-it-yourself (DIY) tax return preparation services and products to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. It offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or its franchisees.

