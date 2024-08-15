Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) Downgraded to Peer Perform at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research cut shares of Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research report released on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $6.00 in a report on Thursday, August 8th. BMO Capital Markets cut Hudson Pacific Properties from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and reduced their target price for the company from $8.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered Hudson Pacific Properties from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $6.00 to $4.25 in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Hudson Pacific Properties from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $7.29.

Shares of NYSE HPP opened at $4.57 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.83. Hudson Pacific Properties has a twelve month low of $4.26 and a twelve month high of $9.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $644.33 million, a P/E ratio of -2.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.50). The business had revenue of $218.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $216.08 million. Hudson Pacific Properties had a negative return on equity of 6.91% and a negative net margin of 23.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Hudson Pacific Properties will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 17th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 17th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.38%. Hudson Pacific Properties’s payout ratio is currently -12.50%.

In other news, CEO Victor J. Coleman sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.18, for a total transaction of $518,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 387,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,006,996.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have bought a total of 13,420 shares of company stock valued at $59,912 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HPP. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Hudson Pacific Properties by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,097,841 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,151,000 after acquiring an additional 439,331 shares during the period. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in the 4th quarter worth about $22,848,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 114.3% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,107,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,621,000 after purchasing an additional 1,124,100 shares in the last quarter. Presima Securities ULC increased its position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Presima Securities ULC now owns 2,066,415 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,238,000 after buying an additional 139,619 shares during the period. Finally, GRS Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties during the fourth quarter valued at about $18,489,000. 97.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE: HPP) is a real estate investment trust serving dynamic tech and media tenants in global epicenters for these synergistic, converging and secular growth industries. Hudson Pacific's unique and high-barrier tech and media focus leverages a full-service, end-to-end value creation platform forged through deep strategic relationships and niche expertise across identifying, acquiring, transforming and developing properties into world-class amenitized, collaborative and sustainable office and studio space.

