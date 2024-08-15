Hut 8 (NASDAQ:HUT) Upgraded to “Buy” at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright upgraded shares of Hut 8 (NASDAQ:HUT – Free Report) from a sell rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has $13.50 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $7.50.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on HUT. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Hut 8 from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Hut 8 from $14.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Craig Hallum increased their target price on Hut 8 from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a buy rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Hut 8 in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hut 8 has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $16.08.

Shares of NASDAQ:HUT traded up $0.57 on Wednesday, reaching $11.54. 1,075,628 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,066,959. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.34 and a 200-day moving average of $10.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. Hut 8 has a 1-year low of $6.18 and a 1-year high of $21.10.

Hut 8 (NASDAQ:HUT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $51.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.60 million. Equities research analysts expect that Hut 8 will post -0.43 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Shenif Visram sold 20,239 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.38, for a total transaction of $270,797.82. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 43,959 shares in the company, valued at approximately $588,171.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 12.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HUT. D1 Capital Partners L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Hut 8 during the 2nd quarter valued at $17,388,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in Hut 8 in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings HK Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Hut 8 during the second quarter worth about $608,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Hut 8 in the second quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Hut 8 by 121.6% in the second quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 51,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $768,000 after buying an additional 28,109 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.75% of the company’s stock.

Hut 8 Corp., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, builds, manages, and operates data centers for digital assets mining, computing, and artificial intelligence in the United States. It operates in four segments: Digital Assets Mining, Managed Services, High Performance Computing Colocation and Cloud, and Other.

