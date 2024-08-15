i3 Energy Plc (OTCMKTS:ITEEF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

i3 Energy Plc (OTCMKTS:ITEEF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 40,600 shares, an increase of 161.9% from the July 15th total of 15,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 9.4 days.
i3 Energy Stock Performance
i3 Energy stock remained flat at $0.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday. i3 Energy has a one year low of $0.09 and a one year high of $0.19. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.13.
i3 Energy Company Profile
