IAG Wealth Partners LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Byline Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BY)

IAG Wealth Partners LLC lowered its position in Byline Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BY – Free Report) by 28.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,675 shares of the company’s stock after selling 675 shares during the period. IAG Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Byline Bancorp were worth $40,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of BY. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Byline Bancorp by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 24,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $573,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Byline Bancorp by 104.5% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in Byline Bancorp by 22.6% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 13,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 2,464 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its holdings in Byline Bancorp by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 23,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $555,000 after buying an additional 3,863 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Byline Bancorp by 115.0% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 6,307 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.73% of the company’s stock.

Byline Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BY traded up $0.74 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $26.08. 49,360 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 131,034. Byline Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.39 and a 1 year high of $29.49. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.76. The firm has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.28 and a beta of 1.14.

Byline Bancorp Announces Dividend

Byline Bancorp ( NYSE:BY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.05. Byline Bancorp had a net margin of 19.42% and a return on equity of 12.89%. The company had revenue of $154.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Byline Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 6th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 6th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. Byline Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.19%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BY. Hovde Group began coverage on Byline Bancorp in a report on Monday, May 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.50 price target for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of Byline Bancorp from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $34.00 price target (up previously from $27.00) on shares of Byline Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Stephens boosted their price objective on Byline Bancorp from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Byline Bancorp news, insider John Barkidjija sold 10,000 shares of Byline Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.64, for a total transaction of $226,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $694,844.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Pamela C. Stewart bought 3,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.99 per share, with a total value of $100,061.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,336 shares in the company, valued at $164,672.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider John Barkidjija sold 10,000 shares of Byline Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.64, for a total value of $226,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $694,844.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 4,150 shares of company stock worth $106,795 and sold 38,497 shares worth $1,031,053. 30.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Byline Bancorp Company Profile

(Free Report)

Byline Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Byline Bank that provides various banking products and services for small and medium sized businesses, commercial real estate and financial sponsors, and consumers in the United States. It offers various retail deposit products, including non-interest-bearing accounts, money market demand accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, and time deposits; ATM and debit cards; and online, mobile, and text banking services, as well as commercial deposits.

