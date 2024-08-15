IAG Wealth Partners LLC Purchases New Position in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR)

IAG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AOR. Tsfg LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 84.9% during the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $337,000. Mason & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $366,000. Finally, MCIA Inc grew its holdings in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. MCIA Inc now owns 11,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $654,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA AOR traded up $0.41 during trading on Thursday, hitting $57.26. The stock had a trading volume of 120,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 202,571. iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF has a one year low of $47.56 and a one year high of $57.65. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.06 and a beta of 0.62.

iShares Growth Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Growth Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an open-end management investment company. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Growth Index (the Growth Allocation Index). The Growth Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a growth-focused risk profile.

