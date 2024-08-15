IDEX (NYSE:IEX) Lowered to Hold at Argus

Argus lowered shares of IDEX (NYSE:IEX – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on IDEX from $265.00 to $236.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. TD Cowen dropped their price target on shares of IDEX from $240.00 to $230.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of IDEX from $250.00 to $236.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of IDEX from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of IDEX from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $235.33.

IDEX Stock Performance

IEX stock opened at $193.31 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $200.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $218.58. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. IDEX has a 12-month low of $183.76 and a 12-month high of $246.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.63 billion, a PE ratio of 25.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.95.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $807.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $828.15 million. IDEX had a net margin of 18.19% and a return on equity of 16.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.18 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that IDEX will post 7.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IDEX Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 12th were paid a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 12th. IDEX’s payout ratio is currently 36.32%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On IDEX

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of IDEX in the fourth quarter valued at $518,000. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of IDEX in the 4th quarter worth about $372,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of IDEX during the 4th quarter valued at about $999,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in shares of IDEX by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 43,837 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,517,000 after buying an additional 5,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of IDEX by 25.6% in the 4th quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 388 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. 97.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IDEX Company Profile

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, valves, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

Further Reading

