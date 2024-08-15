Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday.

Separately, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Immunic in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th.

Immunic Stock Performance

Shares of Immunic stock opened at $1.30 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.28. The company has a market cap of $117.10 million, a P/E ratio of -0.71 and a beta of 1.76. Immunic has a fifty-two week low of $0.95 and a fifty-two week high of $1.92.

Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.02. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.54) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Immunic will post -0.94 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IMUX. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Immunic in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Ikarian Capital LLC raised its holdings in Immunic by 258.3% in the 1st quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC now owns 1,612,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,128,000 after acquiring an additional 1,162,378 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in Immunic in the 1st quarter valued at about $9,266,000. BVF Inc. IL acquired a new stake in Immunic in the 1st quarter valued at about $11,752,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Immunic by 100.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,394,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,480,000 after acquiring an additional 1,703,047 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.82% of the company’s stock.

Immunic Company Profile

Immunic, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops a pipeline of selective oral immunology therapies for the treatment of chronic inflammatory and autoimmune diseases in the United States and Germany. Its lead development program is IMU-838, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial, for treatment of multiple sclerosis, including relapsing and progressive multiple sclerosis; and moderate-to-severe ulcerative colitis.

Featured Articles

