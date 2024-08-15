Immunocore Holdings plc (NASDAQ:IMCR) Receives $83.09 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Immunocore Holdings plc (NASDAQ:IMCR – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $81.00.
IMCR has been the subject of several research reports. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Immunocore in a research report on Monday, April 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $74.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Immunocore in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Immunocore from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of Immunocore from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Immunocore from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th.
NASDAQ:IMCR opened at $36.97 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 5.96 and a quick ratio of 5.94. Immunocore has a one year low of $33.04 and a one year high of $76.98. The company has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of -30.30 and a beta of 0.75.
Immunocore (NASDAQ:IMCR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.25. The business had revenue of $75.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.58 million. Immunocore had a negative net margin of 22.60% and a negative return on equity of 16.54%. Immunocore’s quarterly revenue was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.37) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Immunocore will post -1.98 earnings per share for the current year.
Immunocore Holdings plc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, infectious, and autoimmune diseases. The company offers KIMMTRAK for the treatment of patients with unresectable or metastatic uveal melanoma. It also develops other programs for oncology, including tebentafusp that is in Phase 2/3 clinical trial to treat advanced cutaneous melanoma.
