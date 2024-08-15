Impact Healthcare REIT (LON:IHR) Trading Up 0.8%

Impact Healthcare REIT (LON:IHR – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 0.8% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 89.10 ($1.14) and last traded at GBX 88.70 ($1.13). 516,423 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 12% from the average session volume of 586,354 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 88 ($1.12).
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 114 ($1.46) price target on shares of Impact Healthcare REIT in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd.
Impact Healthcare REIT Stock Up 0.8 %
Impact Healthcare REIT Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st will be given a dividend of GBX 1.74 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.98%. Impact Healthcare REIT’s dividend payout ratio is 17,500.00%.
About Impact Healthcare REIT
Impact Healthcare REIT plc is a specialist and responsible owner of care homes and other healthcare properties across the UK. Elderly care is an essential service and demand for it is high and continues to grow as the UK's population gets older. We work with our tenants so we can grow together and help them care for more people, while continuing to improve our homes for their residents.
