Inhibrx (NASDAQ:INBX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Inhibrx (NASDAQ:INBX – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $125.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.60) by $129.08, Yahoo Finance reports. The firm had revenue of $0.10 million for the quarter.

Inhibrx Price Performance

Shares of INBX traded up $1.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $12.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 49,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 200,003. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.90 and its 200-day moving average is $27.48. Inhibrx has a 52-week low of $10.80 and a 52-week high of $18.95.

Get Inhibrx alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Brendan P. Eckelman sold 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.30, for a total value of $10,290,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,735,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,529,467.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Jon Faiz Kayyem purchased 57,549 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.32 per share, for a total transaction of $996,748.68. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,150,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,925,101.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brendan P. Eckelman sold 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.30, for a total transaction of $10,290,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,735,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,529,467.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 22.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Inhibrx in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating for the company.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Inhibrx

Inhibrx Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Inhibrx, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a pipeline of novel biologic therapeutic candidates. The company's therapeutic candidate includes INBRX-101, an alpha-1 antitrypsin (AAT)-Fc fusion protein therapeutic candidate, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for use in the treatment of patients with AAT deficiency.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Inhibrx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inhibrx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.