Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP) Director Leslie J. Parrette Acquires 143 Shares of Stock

Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP – Get Free Report) Director Leslie J. Parrette purchased 143 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $105.84 per share, for a total transaction of $15,135.12. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $501,046.56. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Innospec Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:IOSP opened at $107.37 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $122.72 and its 200 day moving average is $123.75. The stock has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.23 and a beta of 1.10. Innospec Inc. has a 52-week low of $95.69 and a 52-week high of $133.71.

Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $435.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $468.73 million. Innospec had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 7.90%. The business’s revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.28 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Innospec Inc. will post 6.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TFO Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Innospec by 29,800.0% during the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 299 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innospec in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of Innospec in the 1st quarter valued at $66,000. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Innospec by 239.6% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 635 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Motco purchased a new stake in shares of Innospec during the 1st quarter worth $132,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.64% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Innospec from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th.

Innospec Company Profile

Innospec Inc develops, manufactures, blends, markets, and supplies specialty chemicals in the United States, rest of North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company's Fuel Specialties segment offers a range of specialty chemical products that are used as additives in additives in diesel, jet, marine, fuel oil and other fuels.

