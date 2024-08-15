Insider Buying: Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY) Director Buys $99,233.28 in Stock

Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY – Get Free Report) Director Michael Duginski bought 9,344 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.62 per share, with a total value of $99,233.28. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 201,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,135,480.22. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Crescent Energy Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSE CRGY opened at $11.25 on Thursday. Crescent Energy has a 12 month low of $9.88 and a 12 month high of $14.22. The stock has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -56.23 and a beta of 2.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Crescent Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 19th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 19th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.27%. Crescent Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently -240.00%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CRGY. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Crescent Energy in the fourth quarter worth $139,000. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Crescent Energy by 26.5% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 21,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 4,577 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Crescent Energy by 85.5% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 26,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 12,054 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Crescent Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $136,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in shares of Crescent Energy by 58.5% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 2,748 shares during the last quarter. 52.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Crescent Energy in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Crescent Energy in a report on Thursday, June 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Mizuho upped their target price on Crescent Energy from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Crescent Energy in a report on Thursday, August 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Crescent Energy from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.70.

About Crescent Energy

Crescent Energy Company acquires, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) reserves. Its portfolio of assets comprises mid-cycle unconventional and conventional assets in the Eagle Ford and Uinta Basins. It also owns and operates various midstream assets, which provide services to customers.

