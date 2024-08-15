Insider Buying: FibroBiologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBLG) CEO Acquires $16,235.00 in Stock

FibroBiologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBLG – Get Free Report) CEO Pete O’heeron acquired 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.91 per share, with a total value of $16,235.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,056,647 shares in the company, valued at $11,568,195.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

FibroBiologics Stock Down 8.5 %

FibroBiologics stock opened at $1.72 on Thursday. FibroBiologics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.67 and a fifty-two week high of $55.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.07.

FibroBiologics (NASDAQ:FBLG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that FibroBiologics, Inc. will post -0.47 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FibroBiologics

About FibroBiologics

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fund Evaluation Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of FibroBiologics in the second quarter valued at approximately $5,265,000. Cascade Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in FibroBiologics in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,572,000. Transform Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of FibroBiologics during the 2nd quarter worth $668,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of FibroBiologics during the second quarter worth $342,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in shares of FibroBiologics in the second quarter valued at $186,000.

FibroBiologics, Inc operates as a cell therapy, regenerative medicine company. It is developing a pipeline of treatments and potential cures for chronic diseases using fibroblast cells and fibroblast-derived materials. It holds 150+ U.S. and internationally issued patents/patents pending across various clinical pathways, including disc degeneration, orthopedics, multiple sclerosis, psoriasis, wound healing, reversing organ involution, and cancer.

