Insider Buying: Galway Metals Inc. (CVE:GWM) Director Acquires C$18,634.05 in Stock

Galway Metals Inc. (CVE:GWM – Get Free Report) Director Robert Hinchcliffe purchased 40,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$0.46 per share, for a total transaction of C$18,634.05.

Robert Hinchcliffe also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Galway Metals alerts:

On Monday, August 12th, Robert Hinchcliffe purchased 10,000 shares of Galway Metals stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$0.52 per share, for a total transaction of C$5,160.00.

On Tuesday, August 6th, Robert Hinchcliffe purchased 30,000 shares of Galway Metals stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$0.43 per share, for a total transaction of C$12,900.00.

On Tuesday, July 30th, Robert Hinchcliffe purchased 10,000 shares of Galway Metals stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$0.45 per share, for a total transaction of C$4,500.00.

On Wednesday, July 24th, Robert Hinchcliffe purchased 25,500 shares of Galway Metals stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$0.40 per share, for a total transaction of C$10,307.10.

On Monday, July 22nd, Robert Hinchcliffe purchased 10,000 shares of Galway Metals stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$0.39 per share, for a total transaction of C$3,850.00.

On Friday, July 19th, Robert Hinchcliffe purchased 15,000 shares of Galway Metals stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$0.39 per share, for a total transaction of C$5,850.00.

On Wednesday, July 17th, Robert Hinchcliffe purchased 10,000 shares of Galway Metals stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$0.40 per share, for a total transaction of C$4,000.00.

On Monday, June 24th, Robert Hinchcliffe purchased 2,000 shares of Galway Metals stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$0.36 per share, for a total transaction of C$720.00.

On Wednesday, June 19th, Robert Hinchcliffe acquired 10,500 shares of Galway Metals stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.36 per share, for a total transaction of C$3,780.00.

On Friday, June 14th, Robert Hinchcliffe acquired 3,500 shares of Galway Metals stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.24 per share, for a total transaction of C$853.30.

Galway Metals Price Performance

Galway Metals stock opened at C$0.53 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 4.81 and a current ratio of 2.69. The firm has a market cap of C$45.01 million, a P/E ratio of -10.60 and a beta of 1.76. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$0.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.36. Galway Metals Inc. has a 52 week low of C$0.23 and a 52 week high of C$0.61.

About Galway Metals

Galway Metals ( CVE:GWM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Galway Metals Inc. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

(Get Free Report)

Galway Metals Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold, zinc, copper, silver, and lead deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Clarence Stream project located in southwest New Brunswick, Canada; and Estrades mine, related Newiska concessions, and adjacent Casa Berardi claims located in western Quebec, Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Galway Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galway Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.