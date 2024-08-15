Insider Selling: 37 Capital Inc (CNSX:JJJ) Director Sells $15,000.00 in Stock

37 Capital Inc (CNSX:JJJ – Get Free Report) Director Jacob H. Kalpakian sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.10, for a total transaction of $15,000.00.

37 Capital Inc, a junior mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of natural resource properties in Canada. The company has a 33% interest in the Extra High property located to the northeast of Kamloops, British Columbia. It also has royalty interests in various lithium mineral properties located in the Province of Ontario.

