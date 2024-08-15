Insider Selling: Arrow Financial Co. (NASDAQ:AROW) Director Sells 2,000 Shares of Stock

Arrow Financial Co. (NASDAQ:AROW – Get Free Report) Director Raymond F. O’conor sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.13, for a total value of $56,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 45,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,270,800.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Arrow Financial Trading Up 3.4 %

NASDAQ:AROW traded up $0.94 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $28.53. The company had a trading volume of 15,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,189. The company has a market cap of $476.39 million, a P/E ratio of 16.04 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Arrow Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $16.65 and a 1 year high of $32.92. The company has a 50-day moving average of $27.26 and a 200 day moving average of $25.18.

Arrow Financial (NASDAQ:AROW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $55.83 million for the quarter. Arrow Financial had a net margin of 14.94% and a return on equity of 8.52%.

Arrow Financial Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arrow Financial

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 12th. Arrow Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.79%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AROW. Arrow Financial Corp increased its holdings in Arrow Financial by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 1,946,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,709,000 after purchasing an additional 119,715 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Arrow Financial by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 795,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,898,000 after acquiring an additional 10,636 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Arrow Financial by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 700,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,241,000 after buying an additional 31,268 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Arrow Financial by 13.7% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 266,651 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,946,000 after buying an additional 32,158 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Arrow Financial by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 134,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,766,000 after acquiring an additional 9,094 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.71% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com raised Arrow Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th.

Arrow Financial Company Profile

Arrow Financial Corporation, a bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and financial products and services. The company's deposit products include demand deposits, interest-bearing checking accounts, savings deposits, time deposits, and other time deposits. Its lending activities comprise commercial loans, such as term loans, time notes, and lines of credit; and commercial real estate loans to finance real estate purchases, refinancing, expansions, and enhancement to commercial properties, as well as commercial construction and land development loans to finance projects.

