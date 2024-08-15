Insider Selling: C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) Insider Sells $1,071,751.72 in Stock

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Free Report) insider Michael John Short sold 10,894 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.38, for a total transaction of $1,071,751.72. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 70,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,979,372.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Stock Down 0.5 %

CHRW opened at $97.79 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.45 billion, a PE ratio of 38.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.37. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.00 and a fifty-two week high of $105.41. The business has a 50-day moving average of $89.69 and a 200-day moving average of $80.90.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The transportation company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.53 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 27.84% and a net margin of 1.90%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th. This is a boost from C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 98.02%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at about $9,710,000. Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 85.8% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 9,530 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $824,000 after purchasing an additional 4,401 shares during the last quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the fourth quarter worth $613,000. Finally, Lecap Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth $340,000. 93.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CHRW shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $94.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. UBS Group boosted their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.06.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services, and related logistics and supply chain services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The company offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload, less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprises the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel operating common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

