Insider Selling: Clear Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOU) CAO Sells 500 Shares of Stock

Clear Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOU – Get Free Report) CAO Dennis W. Liu sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $13,500.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,197. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE YOU traded up $1.07 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $28.36. 2,682,783 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,536,861. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a PE ratio of 51.14 and a beta of 1.58. Clear Secure, Inc. has a one year low of $15.28 and a one year high of $28.72. The company’s 50 day moving average is $20.26 and its 200 day moving average is $19.27.

Clear Secure (NYSE:YOU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $186.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.78 million. Clear Secure had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 35.33%. Clear Secure’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Clear Secure, Inc. will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 10th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. Clear Secure’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.43%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Clear Secure by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,571,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,866,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111,330 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of Clear Secure by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,230,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,716,000 after acquiring an additional 101,011 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Clear Secure by 56.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,954,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,271,000 after buying an additional 1,066,400 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Clear Secure by 56.3% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,103,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,358,000 after buying an additional 757,528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lifted its stake in Clear Secure by 303.6% in the second quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 1,199,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,445,000 after buying an additional 902,436 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on YOU shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Clear Secure from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Clear Secure in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of Clear Secure in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Clear Secure in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Clear Secure currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.20.

Clear Secure, Inc operates a secure identity platform under the CLEAR brand name primarily in the United States. Its secure identity platform is a multi-layered infrastructure consisting of front-end, including enrollment, verification, and linking, as well as back-end. The company also offers CLEAR Plus, a consumer aviation subscription service, which enables access to predictable entry lanes in airport security checkpoints, as well as access to broader network; and CLEAR mobile app, which is used to enroll new members and improve the experience for existing members.

