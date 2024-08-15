Insider Selling: Enpro Inc. (NYSE:NPO) CAO Sells $232,292.88 in Stock

Enpro Inc. (NYSE:NPO – Get Free Report) CAO Steven R. Bower sold 1,548 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.06, for a total value of $232,292.88. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $90,636.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Enpro Stock Performance

NYSE:NPO opened at $150.94 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $152.79 and its 200 day moving average is $154.51. Enpro Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $106.08 and a fifty-two week high of $176.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a PE ratio of -1,078.14 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.59.

Get Enpro alerts:

Enpro (NYSE:NPO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.23. Enpro had a positive return on equity of 9.17% and a negative net margin of 0.26%. The company had revenue of $271.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $270.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.83 EPS. Enpro’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Enpro Inc. will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Enpro Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Enpro

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 4th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. Enpro’s payout ratio is presently -857.14%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NPO. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in Enpro during the 4th quarter valued at $1,646,000. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new stake in Enpro in the fourth quarter worth $235,000. Phocas Financial Corp. increased its stake in Enpro by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 36,416 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,708,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the period. Strs Ohio increased its stake in Enpro by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 34,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,438,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Enpro in the fourth quarter worth $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.31% of the company’s stock.

Enpro Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Enpro Inc design, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary, value-added products and solutions to safeguard critical environments in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Sealing Technologies and Advanced Surface Technologies. The Sealing Technologies segment offers single-use hygienic seals, tubing, components and assemblies; metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets; dynamic seals; compression packing; hydraulic components; expansion joints; and wall penetration products for chemical and petrochemical processing, pulp and paper processing, nuclear energy, hydrogen, natural gas, food and biopharmaceutical processing, primary metal manufacturing, mining, water and waste treatment, commercial vehicle, aerospace, medical, filtration, and semiconductor fabrication industries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Enpro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enpro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.