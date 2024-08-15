Insider Selling: Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS) Director Sells 25,000 Shares of Stock

Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS – Get Free Report) Director Aimee S. Weisner sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $3,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,614,280. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Glaukos Stock Up 0.4 %

Glaukos stock opened at $121.83 on Thursday. Glaukos Co. has a fifty-two week low of $59.22 and a fifty-two week high of $126.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.30 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $118.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 4.68 and a current ratio of 5.48.

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52). The firm had revenue of $95.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.86 million. Glaukos had a negative net margin of 47.39% and a negative return on equity of 22.51%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.55) EPS. Analysts predict that Glaukos Co. will post -2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Glaukos in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Glaukos in the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Glaukos by 54.8% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 929 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Glaukos by 5,860.0% during the first quarter. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. now owns 1,490 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 1,465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Glaukos during the 2nd quarter worth about $187,000. 99.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on GKOS. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price objective (up previously from $141.00) on shares of Glaukos in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Glaukos from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. StockNews.com upgraded Glaukos from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. BTIG Research increased their target price on Glaukos from $112.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Glaukos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $84.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $127.73.

Glaukos Company Profile

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic pharmaceutical and medical technology company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders, and retinal diseases. It offers iStent and iStent inject W micro-bypass stents that enhance aqueous humor outflow inserted in cataract surgery to treat mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma.

Featured Articles

