Insider Selling: Iteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITI) Major Shareholder Sells 848,300 Shares of Stock

Iteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITI – Get Free Report) major shareholder Samjo Management, Llc sold 848,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.99, for a total transaction of $5,929,617.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,165,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,113,350. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Samjo Management, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 9th, Samjo Management, Llc sold 1,200,000 shares of Iteris stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total transaction of $8,400,000.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:ITI opened at $7.05 on Thursday. Iteris, Inc. has a one year low of $3.97 and a one year high of $7.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $302.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.71 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.75.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Maxim Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Iteris in a research note on Monday. Northland Capmk downgraded Iteris from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Iteris by 1.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,454,413 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,125,000 after acquiring an additional 41,618 shares during the last quarter. Private Management Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Iteris by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 1,626,954 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,045,000 after purchasing an additional 191,511 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Iteris by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,103,776 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,779,000 after purchasing an additional 43,493 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Iteris by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 515,381 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,232,000 after purchasing an additional 18,289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Iteris by 24.2% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 375,885 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,628,000 after purchasing an additional 73,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.16% of the company’s stock.

Iteris, Inc provides intelligent transportation systems technology solutions in North America, Europe, South America, and Asia. The company offers smart mobility infrastructure solutions include traveler information systems, transportation performance measurement software, traffic analytics software, transportation operations software, transportation-related data sets, advanced sensing devices, managed services, traffic engineering services, and mobility consulting services.

