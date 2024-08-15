Insider Selling: Limbach Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMB) Director Sells 12,000 Shares of Stock

Limbach Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMB – Get Free Report) Director Joshua Horowitz sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.17, for a total transaction of $710,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 237,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,063,052.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Joshua Horowitz also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Limbach alerts:

On Thursday, August 15th, Joshua Horowitz sold 8,800 shares of Limbach stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.14, for a total transaction of $520,432.00.

On Friday, June 14th, Joshua Horowitz sold 7,000 shares of Limbach stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.07, for a total transaction of $399,490.00.

Limbach Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of LMB traded down $0.15 on Thursday, reaching $59.12. 148,773 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 175,093. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $661.14 million, a P/E ratio of 27.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $58.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.35. Limbach Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.76 and a 12 month high of $66.64.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Limbach ( NASDAQ:LMB Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The construction company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.13. Limbach had a net margin of 4.93% and a return on equity of 21.75%. The firm had revenue of $122.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Limbach Holdings, Inc. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Limbach from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

View Our Latest Report on LMB

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Limbach

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Limbach in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Limbach by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 11,300 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $513,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Limbach by 103.0% in the fourth quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 62,890 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,860,000 after buying an additional 31,906 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Limbach in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $340,000. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Limbach by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 28,453 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,294,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.85% of the company’s stock.

Limbach Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Limbach Holdings, Inc operates as a building systems solution company in the United States. It operates through two segments, General Contractor Relationships and Owner Direct Relationships. The company engages in the construction and renovation projects that involve primarily include mechanical, plumbing, and electrical services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Limbach Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Limbach and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.