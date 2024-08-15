Insider Selling: Paragon Banking Group PLC (LON:PAG) Insider Sells £98,020 in Stock

Paragon Banking Group PLC (LON:PAG – Get Free Report) insider Hugo Tudor sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 754 ($9.63), for a total transaction of £98,020 ($125,153.22).
Shares of Paragon Banking Group stock opened at GBX 766.50 ($9.79) on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,161.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 222.26, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 758.63 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 713.77. Paragon Banking Group PLC has a 12 month low of GBX 439.18 ($5.61) and a 12 month high of GBX 868 ($11.08).
The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 4th were paid a GBX 13.20 ($0.17) dividend. This is a positive change from Paragon Banking Group’s previous dividend of $11.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.71%. Paragon Banking Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5,606.06%.
Paragon Banking Group PLC provides financial products and services in the United Kingdom. It operates in two segments, Mortgage Lending and Commercial Lending. The Mortgage Lending segment offers buy-to-let mortgages, as well as includes owner-occupied first and second charge mortgages. The Commercial Lending segment comprises SME lending, such as hire purchase, and finance and operating leases; and provides development finance, motor finance, structured lending, and other products.
