Insider Selling: Paragon Banking Group PLC (LON:PAG) Insider Sells £98,020 in Stock

Paragon Banking Group PLC (LON:PAG – Get Free Report) insider Hugo Tudor sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 754 ($9.63), for a total transaction of £98,020 ($125,153.22).

Paragon Banking Group Stock Performance

Shares of Paragon Banking Group stock opened at GBX 766.50 ($9.79) on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,161.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 222.26, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 758.63 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 713.77. Paragon Banking Group PLC has a 12 month low of GBX 439.18 ($5.61) and a 12 month high of GBX 868 ($11.08).

Paragon Banking Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 4th were paid a GBX 13.20 ($0.17) dividend. This is a positive change from Paragon Banking Group’s previous dividend of $11.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.71%. Paragon Banking Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5,606.06%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 875 ($11.17) price target on shares of Paragon Banking Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st.

About Paragon Banking Group

Paragon Banking Group PLC provides financial products and services in the United Kingdom. It operates in two segments, Mortgage Lending and Commercial Lending. The Mortgage Lending segment offers buy-to-let mortgages, as well as includes owner-occupied first and second charge mortgages. The Commercial Lending segment comprises SME lending, such as hire purchase, and finance and operating leases; and provides development finance, motor finance, structured lending, and other products.

Further Reading

