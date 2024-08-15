Insider Selling: Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) EVP Sells 4,950 Shares of Stock

Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW – Get Free Report) EVP Robert Edgar Smith sold 4,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.80, for a total value of $424,710.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $548,862.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Pinnacle West Capital Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:PNW opened at $85.71 on Thursday. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a 52 week low of $65.20 and a 52 week high of $89.39. The company’s 50 day moving average is $79.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.23. The company has a market cap of $9.73 billion, a PE ratio of 18.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. Pinnacle West Capital had a net margin of 12.65% and a return on equity of 9.73%. The company’s revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pinnacle West Capital Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 1st. Pinnacle West Capital’s payout ratio is 76.69%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays cut their price objective on Pinnacle West Capital from $81.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $74.00 to $83.50 in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $76.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.41.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 44.2% in the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 1,895 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 1,650.8% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 10,417 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $748,000 after acquiring an additional 9,822 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 45,910 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,298,000 after purchasing an additional 1,321 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $496,000. Finally, BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. 91.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pinnacle West Capital Company Profile

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities. Its transmission facilities include overhead lines and underground lines; and distribution facilities consist of overhead lines and underground primary cables.

