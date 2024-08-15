Insider Selling: Toromont Industries Ltd. (TSE:TIH) Senior Officer Sells C$123,000.00 in Stock

Toromont Industries Ltd. (TSE:TIH – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Jennifer Cochrane sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$123.00, for a total transaction of C$123,000.00.

Jennifer Cochrane also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 13th, Jennifer Cochrane sold 1,400 shares of Toromont Industries stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$121.25, for a total transaction of C$169,750.00.

Toromont Industries Stock Performance

TSE TIH opened at C$122.74 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$122.35 and its 200 day moving average price is C$124.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.08. Toromont Industries Ltd. has a twelve month low of C$100.81 and a twelve month high of C$135.53. The company has a market capitalization of C$10.05 billion, a PE ratio of 19.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.67.

Toromont Industries Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Toromont Industries’s payout ratio is currently 30.62%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TIH. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on Toromont Industries from C$132.00 to C$135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Scotiabank cut their price target on Toromont Industries from C$133.00 to C$125.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Toromont Industries from C$137.00 to C$142.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Toromont Industries from C$135.00 to C$132.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, CIBC reduced their target price on shares of Toromont Industries from C$130.00 to C$128.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Toromont Industries has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$135.75.

About Toromont Industries

Toromont Industries Ltd. provides specialized capital equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Equipment Group and CIMCO. The Equipment Group segment engages in the sale, rental, and service of mobile equipment for Caterpillar and other manufacturers; sale, rental, and service of engines used in various applications, including industrial, commercial, marine, on-highway trucks, and power generation; and sale of complementary and related products, parts, and services.

