Insider Selling: Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR) VP Sells 23,494 Shares of Stock

Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR – Get Free Report) VP Philip D. Davies sold 23,494 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.83, for a total transaction of $841,790.02. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 15,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $564,788.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Vicor Trading Up 7.9 %

VICR traded up $2.83 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $38.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 53,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 234,422. Vicor Co. has a 1 year low of $30.90 and a 1 year high of $74.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $35.75 and its 200-day moving average is $36.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.41 and a beta of 1.50.

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The electronics maker reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $85.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.77 million. Vicor had a return on equity of 4.98% and a net margin of 7.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

VICR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Vicor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on Vicor from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Vicor in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th.

Institutional Trading of Vicor

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Vicor by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 39,575 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,779,000 after acquiring an additional 1,236 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Vicor in the 4th quarter worth $458,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Vicor during the 4th quarter worth $508,000. Duality Advisers LP boosted its position in Vicor by 24.2% during the fourth quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 21,234 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $954,000 after purchasing an additional 4,142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Vicor by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 11,280 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. 47.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Vicor

Vicor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets modular power components and power systems for converting electrical power in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers a range of brick-format DC-DC converters; complementary components provide AC line rectification, input filtering, power factor correction, and transient protection; and input and output voltage, and output power products, as well as electrical and mechanical accessories.

