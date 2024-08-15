Insider Selling: Willis Lease Finance Co. (NASDAQ:WLFC) Insider Sells 1,340 Shares of Stock

Willis Lease Finance Co. (NASDAQ:WLFC – Get Free Report) insider Robert J. Keady sold 1,340 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.28, for a total value of $124,995.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,713,367.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Willis Lease Finance Price Performance

NASDAQ WLFC traded up $3.18 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $96.63. The company had a trading volume of 10,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,293. Willis Lease Finance Co. has a 52 week low of $39.50 and a 52 week high of $103.08. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.95, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $634.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.77 and a beta of 1.05.

Get Willis Lease Finance alerts:

Willis Lease Finance Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 12th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. Willis Lease Finance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.52%.

Institutional Trading of Willis Lease Finance

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Willis Lease Finance in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Willis Lease Finance in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Willis Lease Finance in the 2nd quarter valued at about $69,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Willis Lease Finance in the 1st quarter valued at about $114,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in shares of Willis Lease Finance by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 4,887 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.70% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Willis Lease Finance from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Willis Lease Finance

Willis Lease Finance Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Willis Lease Finance Corporation operates as a lessor and servicer of commercial aircraft and aircraft engines worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Leasing and Related Operations, and Spare Parts Sales. The Leasing and Related Operations segment engages in acquiring and leasing commercial aircraft, aircraft engines, and other aircraft equipment, as well as the purchase and resale of commercial aircraft engines and other aircraft equipment, and other related businesses.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Willis Lease Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Willis Lease Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.