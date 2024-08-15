Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA) Given New $48.00 Price Target at Bank of America

Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Bank of America from $52.00 to $48.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on INTA. BTIG Research cut their price target on shares of Intapp from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Intapp from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 28th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Intapp from $52.00 to $46.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Intapp from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a market perform rating on shares of Intapp in a report on Monday, July 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $47.11.

Intapp Stock Performance

Insider Buying and Selling

Intapp stock traded up $2.28 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $40.63. 514,306 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 621,669. The stock has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -62.87 and a beta of 0.61. Intapp has a 52-week low of $30.36 and a 52-week high of $45.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $35.02 and its 200 day moving average is $35.74.

In related news, COO Donald F. Coleman sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.94, for a total value of $174,700.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 648,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,655,480.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Michele Murgel sold 4,224 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.88, for a total value of $155,781.12. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 171,947 shares in the company, valued at $6,341,405.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Donald F. Coleman sold 5,000 shares of Intapp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.94, for a total transaction of $174,700.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 648,411 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,655,480.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 49,224 shares of company stock valued at $1,733,631. Insiders own 36.56% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Intapp

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. J.Safra Asset Management Corp raised its stake in shares of Intapp by 634.0% during the second quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Intapp by 239.1% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 824 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Intapp in the second quarter worth $30,000. Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of Intapp by 218.4% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 1,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 865 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of Intapp by 164.6% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 815 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.96% of the company’s stock.

Intapp Company Profile

Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; collaboration and content solutions, including Intapp documents, an engagement-centric document management system, and Intapp workspaces; risk and compliance management solutions, such as Intapp conflicts, Intapp intake, Intapp terms, Intapp walls, and Intapp employee compliance; and operational and financial management solutions comprising Intapp Billstream, a cloud-based automated proforma invoice solution, Intapp time, and Intapp terms.

