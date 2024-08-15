Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) Given New $154.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $152.00 to $154.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 1.04% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $159.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Citigroup boosted their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $164.00 price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $168.00 price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intercontinental Exchange presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.93.

Shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $155.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,138,318 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,473,492. The business has a fifty day moving average of $144.10 and a 200 day moving average of $137.92. The company has a market capitalization of $89.26 billion, a PE ratio of 35.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.06. Intercontinental Exchange has a 1-year low of $104.49 and a 1-year high of $157.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 21.43% and a return on equity of 12.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.43 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange will post 6 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Christopher Scott Edmonds sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.60, for a total transaction of $148,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,636 shares in the company, valued at $2,174,909.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Christopher Scott Edmonds sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.60, for a total transaction of $148,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,174,909.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 1,898 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.66, for a total transaction of $259,380.68. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 46,815 shares in the company, valued at $6,397,737.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 64,992 shares of company stock worth $9,197,801 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Intercontinental Exchange during the 4th quarter valued at about $6,334,000. NewEdge Wealth LLC lifted its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 2,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance lifted its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 54.6% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 3,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $460,000 after buying an additional 1,265 shares in the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 34.1% during the 4th quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 3,404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $437,000 after acquiring an additional 865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.30% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

