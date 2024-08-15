InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:IIP.UN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:IIP.UN – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$15.07.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on IIP.UN shares. TD Securities reduced their target price on InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.00 to C$14.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Raymond James reduced their target price on InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.25 to C$15.75 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. National Bankshares reduced their target price on InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.50 to C$14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$14.25 to C$14.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th.

InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust stock opened at C$12.28 on Thursday. InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of C$11.43 and a fifty-two week high of C$14.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.59, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -614.00 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$12.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$12.73.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0315 per share. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 31st. InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust’s payout ratio is -1,900.00%.

InterRent REIT is a growth-oriented real estate investment trust engaged in increasing Unitholder value and creating a growing and sustainable distribution through the acquisition and ownership of multi-residential properties. InterRent's strategy is to expand its portfolio primarily within markets that have exhibited stable market vacancies, sufficient suites available to attain the critical mass necessary to implement an efficient portfolio management structure and, offer opportunities for accretive acquisitions.

