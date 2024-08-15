Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJS) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 63,500 shares, an increase of 37.4% from the July 15th total of 46,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 72,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Institutional Trading of Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $78,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $140,000. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 47.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 6,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 2,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $274,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ BSJS traded down $0.02 on Thursday, hitting $21.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 59,846 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,296. Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $20.05 and a 52-week high of $21.92. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.56.

Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 26th. Investors of record on Monday, July 22nd were paid a $0.136 dividend. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 22nd. This represents a $1.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.48%.

The Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate high yield bonds with effective maturities in 2028. BSJS was launched on Sep 16, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

