Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX) Stock Position Decreased by GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC

Posted by on Aug 15th, 2024

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC trimmed its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGXFree Report) by 16.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,554 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,641 shares during the quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF were worth $399,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Capital Analysts LLC grew its position in Invesco Preferred ETF by 91.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 3,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,655 shares in the last quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF in the first quarter valued at $46,000. Headlands Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 712.3% during the fourth quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 7,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 6,382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Preferred ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $94,000.

Invesco Preferred ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSEARCA:PGX traded down $0.04 on Thursday, hitting $11.78. 707,321 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,483,161. Invesco Preferred ETF has a 1 year low of $10.14 and a 1 year high of $12.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.68.

Invesco Preferred ETF Profile



The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

