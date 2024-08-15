Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF (NASDAQ:IUS) Short Interest Up 163.4% in July

Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF (NASDAQ:IUS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 62,700 shares, a growth of 163.4% from the July 15th total of 23,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 92,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF by 46.1% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 102,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,839,000 after buying an additional 32,208 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF during the second quarter worth $252,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF during the second quarter worth $1,483,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF by 35.8% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 824,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,097,000 after acquiring an additional 217,384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF by 52.1% during the second quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC now owns 360,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,097,000 after acquiring an additional 123,440 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF stock traded up $0.69 on Thursday, reaching $48.44. 63,348 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 99,228. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $47.70 and its 200-day moving average is $46.65. Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF has a one year low of $38.00 and a one year high of $49.23. The firm has a market cap of $522.18 million, a PE ratio of 19.85 and a beta of 0.96.

Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 24th were given a $0.1768 dividend. This is a boost from Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 24th.

The Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF (IUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Invesco Strategic US index. The fund tracks an index of stocks from large US firms. The index determines firm size by fundamental metrics and also screens by quality metrics IUS was launched on Sep 12, 2018 and is managed by Invesco.

